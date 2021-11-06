 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 8-12

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 8-12.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: All-beef chili dog with cheese on a whole grain hot dog bun, seasoned potato wedges and corn or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Sip and Chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Baked ham, broccoli rice casserole, honey glazed carrots and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cornhole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Oven fried chicken breast, whipped potatoes with chicken gravy, green beans and Italian dinner roll with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; flag ceremony, 10 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and hand-n-foot, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Friday: Barbecue ribbette patty on whole grain hamburger bun, barbecue baked beans and cauliflower or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadstick with margarine, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

