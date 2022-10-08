Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 10-14.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with Swiss mornay sauce, whipped potatoes, green beans and hearth roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadstick, peaches, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Oven roasted pork chop with pork gravy, baked sweet potato, Brussels sprouts and 100% whole wheat bread with margarine or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadstick, peanut butter or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; balance screenings, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle and craft class, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots and rye bread with margarine or Italian herb chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Seafood chowder, garlic and butter diced reds, winter blend vegetables and wheat berry roll with margarine or three-meat sandwich on Vienna bread, herb roasted potato salad, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Hamburger patty with garlic mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, peas and pearl onions, and sourdough roll with margarine or ham salad on rye bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; flu shots, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.