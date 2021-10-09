 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 11-15

  • 0
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 11-15.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Roasted pork chop with gravy or roast beef chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Roast beef with gravy or Italian herb chicken salad on a croissant. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Seafood chowder; three-meat sandwich. Line dancing for beginners, 9:30 a.m.; “Un-retire Yourself” with Home Instead, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Hamburger patty with gravy or ham salad on rye bread. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closed, 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News