Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 11-15.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Roasted pork chop with gravy or roast beef chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Roast beef with gravy or Italian herb chicken salad on a croissant. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Seafood chowder; three-meat sandwich. Line dancing for beginners, 9:30 a.m.; “Un-retire Yourself” with Home Instead, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Hamburger patty with gravy or ham salad on rye bread. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closed, 12:30 p.m.

