Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 17-21.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Orange chicken stir fry with whole grain spaghetti pasta, peas and carrots, broccoli and fortune cookie or Italian sandwich, coleslaw, strawberry yogurt cup or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Beef ravioli in marinara sauce, mixed greens salad with dressing, Italian blend vegetables and whole grain breadstick with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing, crackers, 100% orange juice, cinnamon applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10-grain fish filet, tartar sauce, cheesy whipped potatoes, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, fruited gelatin or fruited diet gelatin, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments from Nye Health Services, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Taco joe sandwich with shredded lettuce and shredded cheese on a whole grain hamburger bun, seasoned potato wedges and chuckwagon corn or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, sliced apricots, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; getting to know you, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Chicken breast and chicken gravy, whipped potatoes, California blend vegetables and honey wheat bread with margarine or BLT supreme salad, crackers, vegetable juice, chocolate brownie or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.