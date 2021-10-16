 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 18-22

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 18-22.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Orange chicken stir fry or Italian sandwich. Sip and Chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Beef ravioli or chicken Caesar salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10-grain fish fillet or roast beef and cheese sandwich. Snacks from Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Taco joe sandwich or chef salad. Line dancing for beginners, 9:30 a.m.; property taxes presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Chicken breast with gravy or BLT supreme salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

