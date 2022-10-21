Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 24-28.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken fried steak and gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables and Vienna bread slice with margarine or chicken pasta salad, three-bean salad, tomato wedges, whole grain breadstick, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo and auction, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, baked potato, sour cream, stewed tomatoes and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or sliced turkey and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or garbage cards, 10:15 a.m.; balance screenings, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken breast on whole grain hamburger bun, barbecue baked beans and broccoli or classic chef salad, 100% orange juice, crackers, fudge round or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Italian goulash with whole grain elbow noodles, Italian blend vegetables, mixed greens salad with dressing and Vienna bread slice with margarine or cobb salad with bacon, diced egg, chicken and ham, and bleu cheese crumbles over mixed greens salad, 100% apple juice, crackers, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak with brown gravy, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; farkle, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.