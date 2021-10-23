 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 25-29

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 25-29.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken fried steak with gravy or chicken pasta salad. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs or turkey and cheese on a bun. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken breast on a bun or chef salad. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Jerry Stingley, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Italian goulash or Cobb salad. Line dancing for beginners, 9:30 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.; potluck, costumes and karaoke, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak with gravy or turkey chef salad; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

