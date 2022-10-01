Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 3-7.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Potato crunch fish filet, baked sweet potato, zucchini and tomatoes and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef and swiss on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Barbecue meatballs, potato medley, mixed vegetables and whole grain petite roll with margarine or creamy cheese tortellini over mixed greens salad, grape tomatoes, black olives, croutons, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch – western omelet with cheese sauce, cinnamon roll and breakfast potatoes or turkey and cheddar on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, fresh banana, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, rice pilaf, cauliflower, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin breast with margarine or ham and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, tapioca pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; “Therapy onto Wellness,” 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.; Bill Chrastil fundraiser concert, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: All-beef chili dog with cheese on a whole grain hot dog bun, seasoned potato wedges and corn or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, pineapple and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.