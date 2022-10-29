Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Barbecue meatballs, potato medley, mixed vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or turkey and cheddar on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, pumpkin fluff or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; costume contest, 10:15 a.m.; Halloween bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Potato crunch fish filet, baked sweet potato, zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain petite roll with margarine or Reuben salad, croutons, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Beef ravioli in marinara sauce, mixed greens salad and dressing, Brussel sprouts, and whole grain breadstick with margarine or chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, blueberry muffin, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Joe Taylor, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Meatloaf and gravy, roasted whole baby reds, peas, and cornbread muffin with margarine and honey or creamy crab and baby shrimp, macaroni salad on mixed greens salad, tomato wedges, crackers, pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, oriental blend vegetables, rice pilaf, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.