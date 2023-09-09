Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 11-15

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Open-faced roast beef sandwich on whole grain bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, and diced beets or tuna salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, apple cobbler or applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:10-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: All-beef Chicago dog on a whole grain hot dog bun and potato wedges or Philly cheesesteak salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; Phase Ten, 10 a.m.; King’s Corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class and cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Pork fritter with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, green peas and whole grain breadstick with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, grape juice, chocolate birthday cake or plain chocolate cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10 a.m.; birthday celebration, 11:30 a.m.; hand and foot cards and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Cheesy broccoli chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, honey roasted baby carrots and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or Italian sandwich, potato salad, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; sing-a-long with Jeanne, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, au gratin potatoes and green beans or sliced turkey and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.