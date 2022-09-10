Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 12-16.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Open faced roast beef sandwich on whole grain bread, mashed potatoes and gravy and diced beets or tuna salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, chocolate chip cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: All beef Chicago dog on a whole grain hot dog bun and potato wedges or Philly cheesesteak salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle and craft class (scarecrow), 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Pork chop with gravy, baked potato, sour cream, green peas and whole grain bread stick with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; birthday lunch, 11:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Cheesy broccoli chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, honey roasted baby carrots and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or Italian sandwich, sweet potato salad, pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare information with Dr. Kelly, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Breaded fish sandwich on a whole grain bun, tartar sauce, garlic roasted baby reds and Brussels sprouts or sliced turkey and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, fudge round or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.