 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 20-24
0 Comments
editor's pick top story
Fremont Friendship Center menu

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 20-24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 20-24.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich on a Kaiser bun, scalloped potatoes and broccoli salad or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and homemade croutons over romaine blend salad, 100% grape juice, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Chicken marsala, diced sweet potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, and honey wheat bread with margarine or Philly cheesesteak salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, oatmeal cream pie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Soft shell beef taco, sour cream and taco sauce or BLT supreme salad, crackers, vegetable juice, strawberry shortcake or plain cake, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: 10-grain fish, twice-baked mashed potatoes, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, apricot halves, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak in brown gravy, cheesy hash browns, winter mix vegetables and whole grain bread slice with margarine or chicken salad on a croissant, sweet potato salad, cherry vanilla yogurt or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News