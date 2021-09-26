Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sliced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn and whole grain bread stick with margarine, ham salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Meatloaf with tomato gravy, baked potatoes, sour cream, mixed vegetables and 100% wheat bread with margarine or turkey and cheddar on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, strawberry delight or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.