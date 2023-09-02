Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 4-8

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Hamburger pizza pasta with pepperoni and whole grain pasta, green and gold beans, and cauliflower or ham and swiss on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, vanilla pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 p.m.; Rummikub, 10 a.m.; Phase 10 or cheat cards, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class and cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Oven fried chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or creamy cheese tortellini, grape tomatoes and black olives over mixed greens salad, housemade croutons, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Meatloaf with tomato gravy, baked potato, sour cream, yellow squash and zucchini, and 100% wheat bread with margarine or classic chef salad, 100% apple juice, whole grain breadstick, cookie, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lesson, 9:30 a.m.; nutrition presentation with Nye, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Potato crushed fish with tartar sauce, chuckwagon corn, potato medley and whole grain roll with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. ENOA Walk-A-Thon – leave the center at 8:15 a.m. and return no later than 3 p.m.