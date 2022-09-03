Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 5-9.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Potato crusted fish with tartar sauce, chuckwagon corn, potato medley and petite roll with margarine or creamy cheese tortellini over mixed greens salad, grape tomatoes and black olives, housemade croutons, vanilla pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Oven fried chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or ham and swiss on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Ben Tomasello, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Classic cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, pickles, sliced tomatoes and onion, and coleslaw or classic chef salad, 100% apple juice, whole grain breadstick, sugar cookie or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons/rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Whole grain spaghetti and meat sauce, mixed greens side salad, dressing, Italian blend vegetables and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ranch chicken salad on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.