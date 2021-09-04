Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 6-10.
Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
Monday: Center closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: Potato crusted fish with tartar sauce, chuckwagon corn, potato medley and whole grain bread stick with margarine or creamy cheese tortellini over romaine blend salad, grape tomatoes and black olives, housemade croutons, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cornhole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Oven fried chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or ham and swiss on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot/sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Classic cheeseburger on a whole grain bun with leaf lettuce, pickles, sliced tomatoes and onion, coleslaw or classic chef salad with ham, turkey, diced egg, American and grape tomatoes, 100% apple juice, whole grain breadstick, sugar cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; coffee social with scones, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Whole grain spaghetti and meatballs, romaine blend salad with dressing, Italian blend vegetables and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ranch chicken salad on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.