Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 6-10.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed for Labor Day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Potato crusted fish with tartar sauce, chuckwagon corn, potato medley and whole grain bread stick with margarine or creamy cheese tortellini over romaine blend salad, grape tomatoes and black olives, housemade croutons, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cornhole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Oven fried chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or ham and swiss on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot/sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.