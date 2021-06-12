 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 14-18.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice pilaf, cauliflower, cinnamon raisin bread, mandarin oranges, 1% milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Meatball stroganoff with egg noodles, diced glazed beets, cinnamon applesauce, romaine blend salad, petite roll with margarine, ranch dressing, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Taco meat, refried beans, glazed pineapple, lettuce, tomato, cheese, eight-inch flour tortilla, taco sauce, 1% milk. Treats provided by Nye, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music by Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Pork chop in gravy, twice-baked whipped potato, chuckwagon corn, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, banana pudding, 1% milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; Caption-Call: Dealing with Hearing Loss and the Phone, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Hamburger patty, potato medley, green beans, whole grain hamburger bun, frosted brownie, lettuce and tomato slice, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

