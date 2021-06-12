Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for June 14-18.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice pilaf, cauliflower, cinnamon raisin bread, mandarin oranges, 1% milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; card bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Meatball stroganoff with egg noodles, diced glazed beets, cinnamon applesauce, romaine blend salad, petite roll with margarine, ranch dressing, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Taco meat, refried beans, glazed pineapple, lettuce, tomato, cheese, eight-inch flour tortilla, taco sauce, 1% milk. Treats provided by Nye, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music by Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.