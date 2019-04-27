Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Turkey tetrazzini or roast beef and bleu cheese salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; Movie Monday with popcorn, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: All beef chili dog or egg salad on a croissant. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Omelet or roast beef on a kaiser bun. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; hints with Home Instead, 10 a.m.; music with Wally on the piano, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy or BLT salad. Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; steps to decluttering your home, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Cheesy chicken breast or ham and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.