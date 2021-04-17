 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Friendship Center menu for April 19-23
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center menu for April 19-23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 19-23.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ball park bratwurst, shredded sauerkraut, seasoned potato wedges, whole grin mini hoagie bun, fresh orange, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Taco meat, refried beans, glazed pineapple, lettuce, tomato, cheese, 8-inch flour tortilla shell, taco sauce, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Meatballs and gravy, stewed tomatoes, mashed potatoes, whole grain bread slice and margarine, applesauce, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Beef ravioli and marinara, carrots, mixed fruit, whole grain breadstick and margarine, romaine blend salad, dressing, 1% milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; presentation by Lt. Watts of the Fremont Police Department, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, cauliflower, cinnamon raisin bread, diet Jell-O cake, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News