Fremont Friendship Center menu for April 19-23

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 19-23.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ball park bratwurst, shredded sauerkraut, seasoned potato wedges, whole grin mini hoagie bun, fresh orange, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Taco meat, refried beans, glazed pineapple, lettuce, tomato, cheese, 8-inch flour tortilla shell, taco sauce, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Meatballs and gravy, stewed tomatoes, mashed potatoes, whole grain bread slice and margarine, applesauce, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.