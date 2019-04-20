Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Ball Park bratwurst or roast beef sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9:30 a.m.; board game Monday, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Beef ravioli with marinara sauce or turkey chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; story of Grace Snyder, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Country fried steak with gravy or lemon pepper tuna salad sandwich. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Taco salad or teriyaki chicken strips on lettuce. Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; moving well with health issues, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Ground beef stew or chicken pasta salad on lettuce. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; farkle, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.