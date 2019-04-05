Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Sloppy joe or creamy cheese tortellini on lettuce. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; Scrabble, 9:30 a.m.; board game Monday, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken breast or three-meat hoagie. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.; supper club, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Roast beef with gravy or turkey chef salad. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot cards, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10:30 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 .m.
Thursday: Ham and au gratin potatoes or Greek chicken salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; blood pressure checks, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Baked cod loin in cream sauce or roast beef and swiss sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; train dominoes, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; cheat cards, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.