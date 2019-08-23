Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Grain fish or philly cheesesteak salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; Movie Monday with popcorn, 9:30 a.m.; pour painting, 10:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco or crab salad on a croissant. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich or chicken caesar sandwich. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; board meeting, 9:15 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; entertainment with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Turkey and gravy or ham chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; sensory impairments presentation by Nye Services, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Hand and foot, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; UNO Attack, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.