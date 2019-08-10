Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Chicken piccata or ham and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; open games, 9:30 a.m.; movie Monday with popcorn, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or roast beef and bleu cheese salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; UNO Attack, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Roast beef with gravy or egg salad on Vienna bread. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10:30 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Cod loin in Manhattan red sauce or turkey and cheese on a bun. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; breathing techniques, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Center is closed. ENOA Walk-A-Thon, bus leaves at 7:30 a.m., reservations required.