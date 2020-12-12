Fremont Friendship Center menu for Dec. 14-18

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 14-18

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Baked cod loin. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Country fried steak. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; Christmas Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Baked ham. Christensen Field Main Arena front door opens, 9:45 a.m.; music with Jim Eames, 10 a.m., bring your own chair, coffee, water or tea.

Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; Christmas Jingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Parkinson’s group, 1 p.m., meeting room.

Friday: Barbecue chicken breast. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.

