Fremont Friendship Center menu for Dec. 21-25
Fremont Friendship Center menu for Dec. 21-25

Lunch Menus

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 21-25

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Breakfast for lunch. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 10-gril fish fillet. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; pair of carolers game, 10:30 a.m.; ugly Christmas sweater contest.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs. Christensen Field Main Arena front door opens, 9:45 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m., bring your own chair, coffee, water or tea.

Thursday: Center is closed.

Friday: Center is closed.

Tags

