Fremont Friendship Center menu for Dec. 7-11

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 7-11.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Italian goulash. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; Christmas movie with Marv’s marvelous popcorn, 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Pork loin with gravy. Special music with Bill Chrastil, 10 a.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, front door opens at 9:45 a.m. Bring your own chair and water.

Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday: Seafood chowder. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; hot cocoa, cookies and name that Christmas carol, 10:30 a.m.

