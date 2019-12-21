Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Biscuits with sausage gravy or chicken and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; Skip Bo, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Center closed.
Wednesday: Center closed.
Thursday: Grain fish filet or roast beef and swiss sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; bunco, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Swedish meatballs or chicken salad on a croissant. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; farkle, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.