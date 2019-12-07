Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu or ham chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; Skip Bo, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30.
Tuesday: Italian goulash or egg salad sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; manipulation card game, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Oven roasted pork with gravy or roast beef chef salad. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; dominoes, 9:30 a.m.; music by Bill Chrastil, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken breast or roast beef and cheese on a bun. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Seafood chowder or roast beef and bleu cheese salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; dominoes, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.