Fremont Friendship Center menu for Feb. 22-26

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Feb. 22-26

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ham and beans. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Turkey with gravy. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Liver with onion gravy. Christensen Field main arena front door opens, 9:45 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10 a.m., bring your own coffee, water, or tea; board meeting, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Soft shell beef tacos. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday: 10-grain fish fillet. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.

