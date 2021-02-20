 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Friendship Center menu for Feb. 22-26
View Comments
editor's pick

Fremont Friendship Center menu for Feb. 22-26

{{featured_button_text}}
Folks at the Friendship Center

Some local residents get ready for lunch at the Fremont Friendship Center. This week's schedule includes Tai Chi and a computer safety presentation.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Feb. 22-26

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ham and beans. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Turkey with gravy. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Liver with onion gravy. Christensen Field main arena front door opens, 9:45 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10 a.m., bring your own coffee, water, or tea; board meeting, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Soft shell beef tacos. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday: 10-grain fish fillet. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News