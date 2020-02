Fremont Friendship Center menu for Feb. 17-21

Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.

Monday: Closed for Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or teriyaki chicken over lettuce. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; manipulation card game, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Liver with onion gravy or turkey and cheese on a ciabatta bun. Homemade rolls, 8:45 a.m.; hand and foot cards, 9 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Soft shell beef taco or Greek chicken salad. Walking club, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; improving your cardio, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Beefy macaroni casserole or pecan cranberry chicken salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; farkle, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.

