Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Hawaiian barbecue chicken or three-meat hoagie. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; Skip Bo, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Crabmeat macaroni salad or pecan cranberry chicken salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; manipulation card game, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Roasted pork loin with apple relish or roast beef chef salad. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; music by The Links, 10 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Grain fish filet or creamy cheese tortellini or lettuce. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Pizza joe sandwich or teriyaki chicken strips over lettuce. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; dominoes, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.