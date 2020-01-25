Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Teriyaki meatballs or chicken Caesar salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Marv’s marvelous popcorn, 10 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy or chicken and cheese sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; manipulation card game, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet or ham and cheese sandwich. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Ham and beans or roast beef chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Kubat presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Cheeseburger on a wheat bun or ham chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; farkle, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; trivia, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.