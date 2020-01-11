Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Beef stew with vegetables or egg salad on a croissant. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; Skip Bo, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or BLT salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; cornhole, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; manipulation card game, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Italian meatballs or classic chef salad. Homemade rolls, 8:45 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; music with Teresa Orr, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Turkey breast with gravy or ham and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; surviving seasonal depression, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Baked cod loin or greek chicken salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; UNO Flash, 10 a.m.; Scrabble, 10 a.m.; cornhole, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.