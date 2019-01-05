Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Hawaiian barbecue chicken or three meat hoagie. Open games, 10 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Beefy macaroni casserole or pecan cranberry chicken salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Roast pork loin with gravy or roast beef chef salad. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Grain fish fillet or creamy tortellino on lettuce. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; UNO Attack, 9:30 a.m.; garbage cards, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Pizza joe sandwich or teriyaki chicken strips on lettuce. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; train dominoes, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.