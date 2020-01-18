Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken rice casserole or roast beef and swiss sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; manipulation card game, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Soft shell taco or turkey chef salad. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; board meeting, 9:15 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Pork fritter or chicken pasta salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; bunco, 9:30 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; Sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Salisbury steak or turkey and cheese on a ciabatta bun. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Farkle, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.