Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Soft shell beef taco or chicken caesar salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; pour painting, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich or philly cheesesteak salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Roast beef and gravy or egg salad on Vienna bread. Line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; entertainment with Johnny Ray Gomez, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Meatloaf or turkey and cheddar on Vienna bread. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; let’s mingle, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Beef and bean burrito or creamy cheese tortellini. Hand and foot, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; UNO Attack, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.