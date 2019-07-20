Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Cod loin with cream sauce or turkey and cheese on a bun. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; movie Monday with popcorn, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Breaded chicken tenders or crab salad on a croissant. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; open games, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Italian casserole or BLT supreme salad. Board meeting, 9:15 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; music with George and the Jrs., 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Jumbo frank or tuna salad on wheat bread. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; fact or fiction, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Chicken marsala or roast beef and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; farkle, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.
— Tribune staff