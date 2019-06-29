Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Chicken fried rice or roast beef chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; board game Monday, 10 a.m.; let’s mingle, 11 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Diced turkey and gravy or ham chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; board game Monday, 10 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or classic chef salad. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; hints with Home Instead, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Center closed for Fourth of July.
Friday: Barbecue meatballs or cranberry chicken salad on a croissant. Hand and foot, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.