Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Creamed chicken on a biscuit or ham and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; board game Monday, 10 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Omelet or roast beef chef salad. Farmers market coupon registration begins, 8:30 a.m.; nutrition presentation, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Cheesy chicken breast or turkey and swiss on a ciabatta bun. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; hints with Home Instead, 10 a.m.; music with Wally, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Barbecue pork rib patty or roast beef and swiss sandwich. Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; speed bingo, 9:45-10:15 a.m.; music with the Brian Breitbarth Trio, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Meatloaf with gravy or BLT salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; cheat cards, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.