Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Country fried steak or chicken and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; Movie Monday with popcorn, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Baked cod loin or three-meat hoagie. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; leave for casino, 1:30 p.m.; reservations required; center closes, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Fire braised chicken breast or egg salad on a croissant. Exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; Peace Lutheran VBS, 11:50 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Beef chili dog or greek chicken salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; presentation from Elite Professionals Home Health, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Ham and au gratin potatoes or roast beef on a kaiser bun. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; Humanities of Nebraska patriotic program, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.