Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or classic chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; board game Monday, 10 a.m.; pour painting class, 10:30 a.m., $10; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Meatball stroganoff or chicken salad on a croissant. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; open games, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger meatloaf or ham and cheese on wheat bread. Cinnamon rolls, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Roast pork loin with gravy or chicken caesar salad. Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; Fremont Wellness and Therapy presentation, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Taco salad or teriyaki chicken strips. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; farkle, 9 a.m.; scrabble, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.