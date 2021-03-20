 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu for March 22-26
Fremont Friendship Center menu for March 22-26

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 22-26.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ham and northern beans. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Chicken breast with supreme sauce. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; center closes after lunch.

Wednesday: Teriyaki meatballs. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; board meeting, 9:15 a.m.; board meeting, 9:15 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Pizza joe sandwich. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Baked cod loin in white cream pesto sauce; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

