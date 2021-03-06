Fremont Friendship Center menu for March 8-12

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for March 8-12.
Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
Monday: California cheesy chicken casserole. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Hamburger. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; choosing healthy meals, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; center closes after lunch.
Wednesday: Turkey breast with gravy. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Potato crunch fish fillet. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.
