Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Chicken and rice casserole or roast beef sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; Scrabble, 9:30 a.m.; board game Monday, 9:30 a.m.; bowling on the Wii, 10:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco or turkey chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Turkey breast and gravy or ham and cheese sandwich. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Bread chicken sandwich or BLT salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi and exercises, 9 a.m.; wild card bingo, 9:30 a.m.; blood pressure screenings; music with Jerry Stingley, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Corned beef and cabbage or tuna salad on rye bread. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Farkle, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.