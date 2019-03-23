Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Ham and beans or roast beef chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; Scrabble, 9:30 a.m.; board game Monday, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Supreme chicken or three-meat hoagie. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Teriyaki meatballs or chicken caesar salad. Board meeting, 9:15 a.m.; toe nail clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; line dancing and exercises, 9:30 a.m.; music with Tim Javorsky, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Pizza joe sandwich or teriyaki chicken strips over lettuce. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; presentation by a registered dietician, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Cheese ravioli or Italian sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; farkle, 9 a.m.; linko, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; group game of catch phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.