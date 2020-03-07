Fremont Friendship Center menu for March 9-13

Fremont Friendship Center menu

Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.

Monday: California cheesy chicken or roast beef and swiss sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco or turkey chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; manipulation card game, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Turkey breast with gravy or ham and cheese sandwich. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Breaded chicken sandwich or BLT salad. Walking club, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Safety in Our Community by Lt. Ed Watts, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pinochle and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Potato crunch fish fillet or chicken salad on rye bread. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 9 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; dominoes, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.

—Tribune staff

