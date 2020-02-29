Fremont Friendship Center menu for March 2-6

Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Pork fritter or chicken pasta salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; Skip Bo, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Beef and bean chili or turkey and cheddar on ciabatta bun. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; corn hole and bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; manipulation card game, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet or Greek chicken salad. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; Pointers with Promedcare, 10 a.m.; Wally on the piano, 10:30 a.m.; line dancing and games, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes or crab and baby shrimp macaroni salad. Walking club, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; independent and assisted living, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pinochle and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Breaded fish sandwich or roast beef chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; dominoes, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; new game: fish bowl, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.