Fremont Friendship Center menu for May 10-14
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 3-7.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Hamburger patty, cheesy hash browns, mixed vegetables, whole grain hamburger bun, fruit mix, lettuce and tomato slice, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Oven fried chicken breast with country gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, Vienna bread slice with margarine, tropical fruit mix, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked ham with citrus glaze, one-half baked potato, carrot coins, honey wheat bread with margarine, plain cake square, sour cream, 1% milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10:30 a.m.; split the pot drawing; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Lemon pepper chicken breast, brown rice, zucchini and tomatoes, whole grain breadstick with margarine, ambrosia fruit salad, 1% milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; health clinic, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Beef ravioli and marinara, capri blend vegetables, brussel sprouts, whole grain breadstick with margarine, chocolate chip muffin, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

