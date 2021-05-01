Fremont Friendship Center menu for May 3-7

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 3-7.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Barbecue pork rib patty, barbecue baked beans, creamed corn, whole grain coney bun, peaches and strawberries, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken breast, Mexican rice, Mexican bean trio, whole grain breadsticks with margarine, chocolate pudding, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked cod loin in pesto cream sauce, diced sweet potato, green peas, marble egg with margarine, cinnamon applesauce, 1% milk. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; movie Wednesday with Marv’s marvelous popcorn, 9:45 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.