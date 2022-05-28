Fremont Friendship Center menu for May 30 through June 3

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 30-June 3.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Creamy tuna and whole grain macaroni casserole, peas, glazed diced beets, whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Cheesy chicken breast, fiesta rice, fiesta bean trio and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ham and swiss on half a ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Tim Javorsky, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Barbecue pork rib patty, barbecue baked beans, diced carrots and whole grain coney bun or roast beef and swiss on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, peaches and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; “Growing Stronger with Gardening,” 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Meatloaf in gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or oatmeal cream pie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

